Data debate: Does India need to worry about a decline in its male workforce?
Summary
- While an increased female workforce participation is welcome, the reason behind the trend of a slump in the male worker population ratio needs to be ascertained as it could have significant implications for the Indian economy.
The annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) reports are probably the most valuable addition to India’s official statistical economic database in recent times. Regular labour-market data not only provides a timely assessment of the nation’s economy, but also aids in making better informed policy decisions. Since the 2022-23 PLFS report was published in September 2023 (for the year ended June 2023), several commentators have highlighted the decent growth reported in India’s total employment, a rising female labour force participation ratio (LFPR) and a higher share of self-employment, often with some conjecture on informal-sector performance. However, there are two nuances that do not appear to have received enough attention.