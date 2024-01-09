Data debate: Does India need to worry about a decline in its male workforce?

First, while the LFPR and worker population ratio (WPR) of males aged above 15 years have increased in 2022-23, they have fallen for all ages, and dropped sharply for the prime working age group of 30-59 years. The male LFPR for the 30-59 years group is estimated at 91%, the lowest in the past three decades—versus not just the erstwhile employment-unemployment surveys before the 2017-18 period, but compared to 95-97% in the past five years after annual labour surveys began. The female LFPR for the 30-59 years group, however, has increased to 50.2% in 2022-23, the highest since 2004-05 (it was 39.6% in 2011-12). Similar trends are visible in the WPR as well—up for females aged 30-59 years to 49.4% in 2022-23 from 33.2% in 2017-18, and down to 90.0% from 95.3% for males during the corresponding periods. Further details suggest that while the LFPR and WPR for females have improved across urban and rural areas (with higher share of the latter), these ratios for males have declined in both urban and rural India, with a substantial fall in the latter. Our calculations suggest that LFPR and WPR for males aged 30-59 years in rural areas declined to 89% each in 2022-23, from 95.8% and 95.2% in 2021-22 and 97.6% and 96.4% in 2018-19. Although the contrast of a rise in both male rates for the 15-29-years age bracket and fall in the 30-50-years group is surprising, there could be at least two plausible causes for the latter.

