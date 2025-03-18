Opinion
Data at threat: The Trump administration’s war on statistics won’t end well
Summary
- It has disbanded the US Economic Statistics Advisory Committee, an independent panel of experts offering pro bono advice. Given its path-breaking work, such as assessing the economic impact of AI, America will come to regret this move.
In a time of great economic uncertainty, US President Donald Trump’s administration quietly took a step recently that could create even more: Secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick disbanded the Federal Economic Statistics Advisory Committee (FESAC).
