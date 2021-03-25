In placing WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and terms of use under formal antitrust scrutiny, as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) did on Wednesday by ordering a probe of this chat platform’s proposed changes, the country may have a chance to redefine what constitutes an abuse of market dominance for the internet age. Prima facie, the CCI found the Facebook-owned app’s proposals “exploitative" and reproached it for its “exclusionary" conduct. In the regulator’s words, “Given the pronounced network effects it enjoys, and the absence of any credible competitor in the instant messaging market in India, WhatsApp appears to be in a position to compromise quality in terms of protection of individualized data and can deem it unnecessary to even retain the user-friendly alternatives such as ‘opt-out’ choices, without the fear of erosion of its user base." An investigation must now be done within 60 days, which sets the clock ticking for 15 May, the date declared by WhatsApp for its updated policy to kick in. The app has over 500 million users in India and had tried to get everyone’s assent for its policy update earlier this year, but a popular uproar led it to postpone that exercise and embark on a campaign to reassure us about what it was up to.

So, what’s it up to? WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will stay in place, shielding all messages and content relayed by it from everyone’s view except senders and recipients. Its core proposition of privacy, therefore, will not be altered, though a few technical cracks have been spied in its armoury. But, should its revised terms be activated, some forms of meta-data that broadly relate to our network activity and links will be shared with Facebook and its other subsidiaries. Arcane or not, its policy revision was pushed under our noses with no option but to agree, failing which we would lose access to our accounts. This ‘take it or leave it’ approach was described as “unfair" by the CCI. By pointing this out, the CCI has taken an expansive view of the standards to which a monopoly must be held. This is just as well. After all, the industrial-era model of looking at prices charged for evidence of customers being bullied was outmoded by the emergence of free services operating in online arenas where the winner takes all, so to speak. Network effects heavily favour the market leader, as the need to stay in touch necessitates the use of a platform with the widest reach. The attraction of such a network rises dramatically as its user base expands, and so does the cost of leaving, as many WhatsApp users who tried to switch to alternatives like Signal recently discovered. Such enormous power over users enables a dominant app to squeeze us for our data, the collation of which from millions of us has huge commercial value. Unlike price gouging, data gouging does not hit us upfront. It happens invisibly. Yet, it could be just as severe a violation of customer rights.

Which way WhatsApp’s case goes would depend on its details. But the CCI should lay out a set of principles to guide how online duress is best judged. At least WhatsApp is run by a firm that can be hauled up for what it does. This isn’t so of, say, Bitcoin, which gets away with energy-gouging. According to a University of Cambridge tracker, this predominant crypto hogs over 120 terawatt-hours of electricity on an annualized basis—not every month, as Our View mistakenly said on Thursday—and there seems little the world can do about it.

