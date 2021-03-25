Data gouging is just as bad a monopoly pricing

So, what’s it up to? WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption will stay in place, shielding all messages and content relayed by it from everyone’s view except senders and recipients. Its core proposition of privacy, therefore, will not be altered, though a few technical cracks have been spied in its armoury. But, should its revised terms be activated, some forms of meta-data that broadly relate to our network activity and links will be shared with Facebook and its other subsidiaries. Arcane or not, its policy revision was pushed under our noses with no option but to agree, failing which we would lose access to our accounts. This ‘take it or leave it’ approach was described as “unfair" by the CCI. By pointing this out, the CCI has taken an expansive view of the standards to which a monopoly must be held. This is just as well. After all, the industrial-era model of looking at prices charged for evidence of customers being bullied was outmoded by the emergence of free services operating in online arenas where the winner takes all, so to speak. Network effects heavily favour the market leader, as the need to stay in touch necessitates the use of a platform with the widest reach. The attraction of such a network rises dramatically as its user base expands, and so does the cost of leaving, as many WhatsApp users who tried to switch to alternatives like Signal recently discovered. Such enormous power over users enables a dominant app to squeeze us for our data, the collation of which from millions of us has huge commercial value. Unlike price gouging, data gouging does not hit us upfront. It happens invisibly. Yet, it could be just as severe a violation of customer rights.

