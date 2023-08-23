Opinion
Data in disguise: Interpretation requires a discerning approach
Pranjul Bhandari 5 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
SummaryThree upcoming data points need to be interpreted very carefully for a correct reading of the current state of India’s economy
Three economic data points which are likely to be released over the next few weeks should not be taken at face value. There are several nuances around them which need to be carefully interpreted to get an accurate sense of the state of the Indian economy. They are as follows:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less