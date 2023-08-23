Data in disguise: Interpretation requires a discerning approach

Three economic data points which are likely to be released over the next few weeks should not be taken at face value. There are several nuances around them which need to be carefully interpreted to get an accurate sense of the state of the Indian economy. They are as follows:

GDP growth—too good to be true?: Gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June quarter will be out on 31 August. We’re expecting a strong print of about 8% year-on-year growth (versus 6.1% last quarter). But we caution that growth on the ground, though impressive, is not as high, and the number may have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

To be fair, some of the increase in growth is real. The 25-75% fall in commodity prices over a year has led to improved corporate margins, consumer purchasing power and strong public capital expenditure. But even all that may not be good enough to result in 8% growth. Three statistical issues are likely at play.

One, sticky base effects could overstate growth. The first quarter (Q1) was especially weak over the last few years due to the pandemic, so this may make GDP look particularly high.

Two, the Indian Statistics Office uses a single deflation methodology to calculate GDP instead of double deflation (which uses two different deflators for output and input), leading to an overestimation of growth in periods when commodity prices are falling. But how much will it exaggerate growth this time?

In fiscal 2015-16, we estimated that a $40/barrel fall in oil prices led to manufacturing growth being exaggerated by 4.5 percentage points (ppt). This time around, oil prices have fallen by $20/barrel, which could lead to a 2.5ppt exaggeration in manufacturing growth and a 0.33ppt exaggeration in headline GDP growth.

Three, an inaccurate deflator for services could exaggerate growth. India’s services sector GDP deflator aligns more with changes in the goods- oriented wholesale price index (WPI) than the consumer price index (CPI). Another way of saying this is that it has more manufacturing in it than it should. This is a problem when manufacturing inflation is falling because of softer commodity prices. It ends up deflating services inadequately, leading to exaggerated real growth.

We try to estimate this. Using sensitivities with CPI and WPI inflation for the quarter, we calculate that the services deflator will likely ease by 1.7ppt in Q1. Of this, 0.5ppt will likely be real, mirroring the fall in the CPI services inflation, while 1.2ppt would be statistical. An exaggeration of services growth by 1.2ppt would mean an exaggeration in overall GDP growth by 0.67ppt. Our estimates suggest that the two deflator problems together could exaggerate GDP growth by 1ppt in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.

Government tax collection—mirroring GDP growth?: Government tax collection data, which is released at the end of every month, is usually assumed to be a good indicator of overall economic growth. But we find that may not always be the case. Instead, if interpreted properly, it can tell us more about different sector performance. Take the June data, for instance. Headline tax collection grew at 11% year-on-year. But what’s more interesting is the granular details: 22% growth in indirect tax revenues (primarily GST), 8% growth in income tax revenues, but a 0.4% year-on-year fall in corporate tax revenues.

What could this wide dispersion in data possibly mean? We believe strong GST tax revenue data is not always a perfect indicator of overall GDP growth. After all, many sectors are still exempt from the GST regime, and different tax rates apply to different sectors. Instead, GST revenues can impart other useful information. For instance, in certain situations, higher GST revenues can be an indicator of how top-of-the-pyramid consumers are faring, since luxury goods tend to be more expensive and attract higher tax rates.

Similarly, higher income tax revenues can be driven by rising incomes earned by formal sector workers, who end up paying income tax. It doesn’t say much about informal sector workers.

In this context, how does one interpret the weakness in corporate tax revenues? We find that profit margins have improved recently as input prices have fallen, but perhaps volume growth in some sectors is tepid, leading to soft overall revenues.

Looking at all the tax data together, we believe that while demand in urban areas (where many formal sector workers reside) is strong, rural demand may be the weak link. Some of the rural indicators we track have been losing growth momentum. This K-shaped phenomenon needs careful monitoring at a time when El Niño may threaten crops and rural demand.

Core inflation—truly representative?: Even as headline inflation and food inflation have risen sharply in July to 7.4% year-on-year and 10.6% respectively, there is some relief on the core inflation front, which has softened by 0.7ppt over the last quarter. While falling commodity prices are likely a key reason for this, some other parts of core inflation may be higher than the data suggests. And here, we are talking about housing inflation.

Housing rents are on the rise since the pandemic, for instance rising 11-22% year-on-year. Yet this has not shown up in housing inflation, which has remained remarkably contained in the 4.7% ballpark range. There are many reasons that make us believe that housing price pressures are not properly captured in the data:

To calculate actual rent paid, a sixth of a sample of rented dwellings is surveyed every month. As such, it takes time for price pressures to show up in the data. For imputing the rent of owner-occupied households, the market rent on similar accommodation is used. But since houses are rarely identical, this method has shortcomings. Finally, for government dwellings, imputed rents are changed depending on who is residing in the house, and has little relation to the actual change in rental prices.

Once again, don’t always believe what you see. Look again—and, preferably, look at a host of indicators—to get a real sense of the state of the Indian economy.

Pranjul Bhandari is chief India and Indonesia economist at HSBC