Data in disguise: Interpretation requires a discerning approach

We try to estimate this. Using sensitivities with CPI and WPI inflation for the quarter, we calculate that the services deflator will likely ease by 1.7ppt in Q1. Of this, 0.5ppt will likely be real, mirroring the fall in the CPI services inflation, while 1.2ppt would be statistical. An exaggeration of services growth by 1.2ppt would mean an exaggeration in overall GDP growth by 0.67ppt. Our estimates suggest that the two deflator problems together could exaggerate GDP growth by 1ppt in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24.