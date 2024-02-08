Data in the Age of AI: From abundance to sudden scarcity
Summary
- As large language AI models are voracious consumers of data and also ease software creation, we now find that computation is abundant and data is the relatively scarce resource.
We are living through a data explosion. When Steve Jobs released the Apple II in 1977, a terabyte of memory occupied a large warehouse and cost over $100 million. Today, you can buy a 1TB hard drive smaller than your palm for under $100. That’s a million-fold reduction in price and size: the effect of Moore’s Law, compounding over 50 years.