Data in the Age of AI: From abundance to sudden scarcity

In a world of competing models trained on the same few data-sets, unique data is more precious than ever. Also valuable is latent data: information that hasn’t been used effectively in the past, but can be now, thanks to AI. Domain-specific custom data is critical to unlocking tangible business value from AI. Data of exceptional accuracy, known as golden data, is always in high demand. And finally, some data-sets hold value not in themselves, but in how they unlock the value of other data assets; such catalyst data can be enormously lucrative. The very best data assets are the new AI gold mines. But there are also big opportunities for picks and shovels to mine this gold: tools to build new data assets, connect these assets to AI infrastructure, extract latent data using AI, and train models on unique, small or custom data. There’s also an entire commercial framework waiting to be built around these tools: new pricing and usage models, data valuation and validation, data compliance and rights, data marketplaces and commons.