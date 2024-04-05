Data on what Indians earn does have plenty to reveal of poverty in India
Summary
- While a poverty line needs to be determined for use with fresh data on consumption spending, we have income readings that offer some clarity on the level of deprivation within the country.
Even though the fact-sheet on the Consumption Expenditure Survey (CES) has been officially released, the debate on poverty is far from over. Given that the new CES is based on a completely new survey design, the only way to resolve this issue is to have an expert committee decide on the appropriate poverty line to be used with these CES readings. Until that happens, the debate on poverty is likely to continue.