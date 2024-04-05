Data on what Indians earn does have plenty to reveal of poverty in India

On average, a casual wage worker is earning less than both the minimum wages and Rangarajan poverty line in 2022-23. We also have estimates from the India Employment Report (IER) 2024. As per the report, brought out by the International Labour Organization and Institute for Human Development, 52% of all casual workers did not receive the minimum wages. 76% of workers in agriculture and 70% in construction got wages lower than minimum wages. It is not just casual wage workers who received wages less than the notified minimum, but also regular workers. The proportion of regular workers whose daily earnings were less than minimum wages was 41%. Together, regular and casual wage workers account for almost half of all workers in 2022-23. And almost 45% of them were earning less than minimum wages. The proportion of workers who earned less than the monthly sum needed to cross the Rangarajan poverty line was a fifth.