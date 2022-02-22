The government on Monday released a draft policy plan to open up much of the data collected, generated and stored by various ministries and departments for public access. The Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy 2022 proposes the setting up of an Indian Data Council (IDC) as a regulator that will oversee the framing of metadata standards, with an India Data Office for rule enforcement. What data may be shared, in what form and with whom would be defined under frameworks set by the IDC, as also what constitutes a high-value data-set. Once systems are in place, assorted kinds of data will be made available—enriched for a fee in some cases—to individuals, researchers, startups and other businesses keen to make use of it. Now that data has become a key input for value generation in our economy, the potential of this cannot be over-estimated. Public authorities sit atop treasure troves of data that can be processed and used for wide purposes ranging from analysis aimed at policy advice to customer creation motivated by profit, all of which could serve us well.

If the idea is executed with a sharp focus on reliability, it may even help resolve a vexed relationship that our central administration has had with statistics in general. In recent years, it has been remarkably cagey with national data. In 2019, the Centre withheld and then junked the 2017-18 findings of a routine survey of consumer expenditure done by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO); it cited discrepancies, even though leaked results pointed to an alarming decline in consumption that may have got it swept aside. Another controversy arose over the NSSO being folded into the National Statistical Office, whose own autonomy from the statistics ministry under which it worked was seen to have weakened. As all this followed allegations of fudged economic data, suspicions grew of our official readings going out of sync with reality for the sake of image projection.

India’s new open-data proposition is unlikely to cover everything of analytical interest. It will feature exceptions, as stated, many of them necessary; every state has classified files. Even so, the data-sets on offer could prove beneficial to many. Since data can be put to illegal ends as well, however, a big safety caveat would be in order. Personal lives must not get exposed to harm. To ensure this, all possible eventualities should be taken into account. Details of vehicle ownership that are accessible online, for instance, have led to a few cases reported of women being stalked and harassed on Indian streets. Even if tagged data is aggregated and anonymized into metadata, as envisioned, to the extent any of it relates to individuals or households, it is vital that disclosures do not compromise anybody’s privacy. Software tools for disaggregation exist that could reveal more than what’s intended. A law to keep personal data from exposure must therefore be in place before we unlock our databases. Unfortunately, legislative efforts in this direction have shown some infirmities. Non-personal data should not be blurred with the kind that’s traceable to an identity. In classifying data as ‘sensitive’, we should take a maximalist approach, especially where masked data can be unmasked. Above all, within reasonable limits set by public imperatives, we should all be granted legal ownership of what directly relates to us. Without safeguards, we could run into unforeseen dangers of data misuse. We mustn’t let a good idea fail us on matters of deeper consequence.

