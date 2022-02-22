Data openness is good but its safe use is a must

India’s new open-data proposition is unlikely to cover everything of analytical interest. It will feature exceptions, as stated, many of them necessary; every state has classified files. Even so, the data-sets on offer could prove beneficial to many. Since data can be put to illegal ends as well, however, a big safety caveat would be in order. Personal lives must not get exposed to harm. To ensure this, all possible eventualities should be taken into account. Details of vehicle ownership that are accessible online, for instance, have led to a few cases reported of women being stalked and harassed on Indian streets. Even if tagged data is aggregated and anonymized into metadata, as envisioned, to the extent any of it relates to individuals or households, it is vital that disclosures do not compromise anybody’s privacy. Software tools for disaggregation exist that could reveal more than what’s intended. A law to keep personal data from exposure must therefore be in place before we unlock our databases. Unfortunately, legislative efforts in this direction have shown some infirmities. Non-personal data should not be blurred with the kind that’s traceable to an identity. In classifying data as ‘sensitive’, we should take a maximalist approach, especially where masked data can be unmasked. Above all, within reasonable limits set by public imperatives, we should all be granted legal ownership of what directly relates to us. Without safeguards, we could run into unforeseen dangers of data misuse. We mustn’t let a good idea fail us on matters of deeper consequence.

