Opinion
The privacy of our data mustn’t get breached in acquisition cases
Summary
- What happens when a business that’s privy to our personal data gets acquired by another? India’s digital personal data protection law has a gap that needs to be plugged so that consent taken in one context doesn’t get used in another.
The genetic testing company 23andMe offers ordinary people a simple service for them to better understand their genetic roots. All they need to do is order the company’s saliva kits, spit into a tube provided and mail it back.
