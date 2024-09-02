Data privacy is Signal’s edge over Telegram and Whatsapp

The need for legal and secure communication platforms grows as our lives move online. In my last column, I discussed quantum encryption and privacy. Today, I focus on messaging apps and their varying approaches to privacy.

Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp are three of the most popular, each offering varying degrees of privacy and security. Signal is the gold standard in privacy, while Telegram and WhatsApp, even though more widespread, lag.

Telegram, which carved out a niche as a versatile platform with features like channels, bots and large group chats, caters to users who need more than just a messaging app. With over 700 million users, it’s trendy among those seeking alternatives to WhatsApp.

However, Telegram’s approach to security and privacy is more complex and, in some ways, less robust than its rivals’. It does not provide end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all chats by default.

Instead, it uses cloud-based architecture, by which messages are encrypted between the user and Telegram’s servers, but not stored with the same level of security as E2EE. Only its ‘Secret Chats’ offer E2EE, which users must enable.

This architecture allows for greater flexibility—users can access their messages from any device—but it also introduces potential vulnerabilities. Telegram’s servers hold the keys to decrypt standard chats, so if those servers get compromised or Telegram is compelled, their privacy could be at risk.

Moreover, Telegram’s policy of allowing large unmoderated channels has made it a haven for groups engaged in activities that some governments deem illegal or dangerous.

From sharing pirated content to organizing protests in authoritarian countries, Telegram’s lack of stringent oversight and refusal to censor content has drawn criticism and, in some cases, outright bans.

This hands-off approach may appeal to those seeking unfettered free speech, but it also lets illegal activities flourish, raising ethical and legal questions.

The Russian-born co-founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested on landing in Paris last Saturday after a French probe of organized crime, child sex abuse images, fraud and money laundering on the platform.

WhatsApp is the world’s most widely used messaging app, with over 2 billion users. Its strength is its convenience: a user-friendly interface, seamless smartphone integration and a wide network. WhatsApp’s encryption, based on the Signal Protocol, offers E2EE by default, ensuring that only the sender and receiver can read messages.

But this commitment to privacy has caveats. WhatsApp is owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), a company with a well-documented history of prioritizing data collection over user privacy.

While the content of messages is encrypted, WhatsApp still collects substantial metadata, including information about who you’re chatting with, when and how often.

This can be incredibly revealing, painting a detailed picture of your social interactions, which Meta can use for targeted advertising. Its chatbot, MetaAI, is unsurprisingly just a click away on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s recent privacy policy changes, notably in 2021, which increased data sharing with Meta, led to a backlash and prompted many users to switch to Signal and others. The controversy highlighted the inherent tension in using a free service controlled by a data-driven corporation: your privacy is a secondary concern to its profit motive.

Signal stands apart. Its E2EE is the default setting for all communication—messages, calls or video chats. Unlike Telegram, there’s no need to enable unique privacy settings; it’s built into the app’s core. Signal also keeps data collection to the bare minimum.

The only information it retains is the account creation date and the last time you connected to its servers—both stored in an anonymized form. Signal doesn’t track your contacts, usage patterns or location. Also, unlike Telegram and WhatsApp, it does not offer large public channels or groups that could spread misinformation.

This makes Signal less susceptible to being misused. While this limits Signal’s utility for large-scale broadcasting, it aligns with the app’s philosophy of intimate communication that’s kept private.

Signal’s commitment to privacy extends beyond its technical features—it is embedded in its philosophy. Unlike most Silicon Valley behemoths, it operates as a non-profit organization funded by donations and grants and not ad revenue, which allows it to prioritise user privacy without compromise.

This is a significant part of Signal’s appeal. Its refusal to collect or monetize data is a rare exception in an industry where user data is often treated as a valuable commodity. This countercultural approach also builds trust.

Users know that Signal’s interests align with their own. Its minimalist, ad-free interface reflects its ethos—there are no distractions or manipulative design features to keep you engaged longer than needed. The app simply does what it’s meant to.

In a world where data is increasingly commodified, such a countercultural stance is not just valuable—it’s essential. By rejecting the norms of Big Tech, Signal provides a vital alternative, reminding us that privacy is a right, not a privilege, and our data is not a product to be bought and sold.