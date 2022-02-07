Data Protection Bill: Don’t miss the woods for the trees

The GDPR in Europe permits retention of data in such form that does not identify the individual. Our Bill, however, proposes an inflexible rule that all data be deleted once the prior stated purpose has been achieved. This limits the ability of any new data driven business to use it for data analytics to better their own business models or devise new ones. Businesses are also required to undertake periodic reviews to determine the necessity to retain data. Notably, the Bill also regulates inferences from personal data and the use of anonymized data. These restrictions could stunt innovation in fields like artificial intelligence and machine learning.