Rahul Matthan: Don’t let data privacy safeguards work against us
SummaryKeeping our personal data away from digital innovators is likely to reduce the benefits we can derive from artificial intelligence (AI). Maybe India’s recently introduced digital data protection paradigm needs a rethink.
The first country to seriously address the issue of protecting digital personal data was the United States of America. In a report titled Records, Computers and the Rights of Citizens issued in 1973, it set out a list of data protection principles called the Fair Information Practice Principles (FIPPs).