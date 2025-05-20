Rahul Matthan: Don’t let data privacy safeguards work against us

If we want to benefit from all that AI has to offer, we need to give these systems access to our personal data so that they can draw inferences from it. With the ability to analyse the cumulative record of all the data that our personal fitness trackers have recorded about us, for example, AI systems may be able to use that information to infer our likelihood of contracting a disease. Those who are currently unable to access credit because they lack the traditional indicators of creditworthiness may be able to provide other indicators of their ability to repay a loan if AI systems are allowed to analyse their personal information.