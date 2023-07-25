Data starvation could flatten the evolution curve of AI

Various different autophagous loops were identified by researchers depending on how much synthetic data had been included in the mix. In a fully synthetic loop, for example, the training data-set for each subsequent generation of the model consists solely of synthetic data sampled from previous generations. In this case, the quality and diversity of generative models was found to degrade noticeably with every subsequent generation. Where synthetic data is used for augmentation, the data-sets are made up of a combination of synthetic data sampled from previous generations of the model as well as some real data. In these cases, there is evidence that the use of real training data delays (but does not eliminate) degradation. It is only when training data-sets have a sufficient volume of fresh, real data mixed in with synthetic data that both the quality and diversity of these generative models remain stable over generations.