Data as our definitive storyteller: Why statistics must lead the narrative of the Indian economy’s emergence
Unemployment, poverty and inflation numbers make headlines and stir political commentary, but are we deploying data as a credible tracker of India’s progress? Unless we tell our statistical story with clarity, candour and confidence, others could steal the narrative.
In India today, statistics are no longer confined to official reports or technical briefings. Employment numbers trend on TV. Inflation figures influence how families think about their monthly expenses. Poverty estimates enter the political discourse. In many ways, this heightened visibility is a sign of progress. It shows that data matters and that citizens care about evidence.