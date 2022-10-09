Data: The new ammo

Russia suffered another reversal this weekend. An explosion damaged a key supply line for its armed forces in southern Ukraine, the sole bridge linking Russia to Crimea, whose 2014 annexation it was meant to consolidate. Some analysts believe the US overlooking that land grab was what gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the nerve to embark on an openly revanchist agenda. Whatever the dynamics in play back then, it’s amply clear now that Putin miscalculated. After a string of setbacks in regions it had earlier held down, he resorted last week to a rattle of his nuclear sabre again. If Ukraine’s chief backer, the US, has reason to take this threat seriously, it’s because of how badly the war is going for Putin, as well as the West’s role in this. That the Western alliance would back Kyiv was clear from the onset, but while Russia delineated what forms of support it would see as direct aggression, its focus was on hardware supplies and other 20th-century war-winners. The key Ukrainian backbone that has held up, thanks to satellites, is internet availability. Moscow has been unable to jam data feeds from Kyiv’s backers, and it might finally have begun to show.

