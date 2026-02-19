The first estimates of inflation based on the revised series of India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) were released last week. The new CPI series uses 2024 as the base year. Accordingly, inflation in January was 2.75% (the price index’s increase, i.e., over the same month of 2025), with rural inflation at 2.73% and urban at 2.77%.
Data tools mustn’t get rusty: India must institutionalize regular statistical revisions
SummaryIndia’s consumer price index has finally been updated after more than a decade. The rejection of a key consumption survey had delayed this revision. India now needs an institutional framework to ensure regular statistical updates so policymakers aren’t forced to rely on tools that are outdated.
