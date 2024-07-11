Data please: Government figures shrouded in secrecy entail economic risks

In 2016, the Reserve Bank of India published details of the cancelled notes that were being returned to it in the first few days after demonetization, but quit its daily disclosures soon, as soon as it became inescapable that a large number of these notes would be returned, exposing deep flaws in the design and execution of the note-ban, which imposed needless and unjust hardships and losses on people. The data was published at the close of the central bank’s accounts, by when crucial state assembly elections had concluded.