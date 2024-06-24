Data users need clarity on numbers from the statistics ministry
- Mospi should adopt standard communication protocols. Statisticians should offer as many details as feasible—and in as clear a manner as possible—in their data releases on India’s official surveys. It’ll help win trust in economic numbers.
Earlier this year, the US bureau of labour statistics landed in an unusual controversy. An email sent to a group of ‘super users’ about methodological tweaks in inflation calculations for the month of January found its way to the press.