The race with China remains manageable. US labs will not stop all development, and given what we have seen so far, the risks of anyone obtaining a permanent advantage are small. Besides, the Chinese are not insensitive to AI risk and may see some merit in slowing down their own development if they see the US doing so. A collective AI slowdown might even jump-start overdue discussions between China and the US on how to harness AI for the benefit of humankind, while addressing the risk of us unwittingly becoming its serfs.