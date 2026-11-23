I have a friend who recently decided to take a year off from his role as a tenured mathematics professor to study artificial intelligence (AI) safety. With OpenAI releasing 722 manuscripts claiming solutions to 377 previously unresolved mathematics questions, and with AI models getting only better, he is worried about whether his profession has a future. If a brilliant mathematician can be displaced so easily, why are the rest of us not worried?
Data-centre slowdown: It has a silver lining
SummaryA pause in AI development can buy time to implement it in a manner that risks are better managed but innovation isn’t hurt. The intent of a pause should not be to stop AI development or usage, but rather to buy time to implement the technology more deliberately.
I have a friend who recently decided to take a year off from his role as a tenured mathematics professor to study artificial intelligence (AI) safety. With OpenAI releasing 722 manuscripts claiming solutions to 377 previously unresolved mathematics questions, and with AI models getting only better, he is worried about whether his profession has a future. If a brilliant mathematician can be displaced so easily, why are the rest of us not worried?
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