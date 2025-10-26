Data delusion: How more data sometimes leads to poorer outcomes for businesses
As companies chase ever-larger data sets, many find that more information doesn’t always lead to better outcomes. The real challenge isn’t collecting more data—it’s knowing what kind of data actually improves decisions that justify the cost.
More data may not mean better decisions. In 1974, Paul Slovic, a psychologist and decision-science guru, performed an experiment on horse handicappers: i.e., professional predictors of horse racing outcomes. The handicappers were tasked with predicting the winner of 40 races. For each horse, 40 attributes were collected. Four rounds of prediction were to be made by these handicappers.