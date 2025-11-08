Datta Samant: The free radical who set out to reshape Mumbai’s labour movement, but changed its skyline
Summary
For a moment, Datta Samant looked like India’s own Lech Walesa, the Polish electrician whose Solidarity movement was defying communist authorities across the globe.
Few episodes have altered Mumbai’s economic geography as profoundly as the infamous 1982 textile strike. What began as a wage dispute under Datta Samant, a doctor-turned-union leader with a gift for mass mobilization, ended up redrawing the city’s skyline.
