Samant’s charisma and defiance energized the movement. His leadership style relied on direct confrontation, often accompanied by “general exhortations to violence and threats against management", as the Bombay high court noted in an earlier case, though it found no proof of conspiracy or intent. For a moment, Samant looked like India’s own Lech Walesa, the Polish electrician whose Solidarity movement was defying communist authorities across the globe. Both men were quintessential outsiders speaking the language of the shop floor while championing the working class’s dream of self-assertion.