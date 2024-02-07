David Keith on why carbon removal won’t save big oil but may help the climate
The Economist 5 min read 07 Feb 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- Greens should cheer the blurring of the industry’s interests, says the academic
OCCIDENTAL, AN American oil major, recently agreed to buy Carbon Engineering, a Canadian carbon-removal company, for $1.6bn. The deal underlines big oil’s growing interest in carbon-capture technologies, which suck carbon dioxide from the air. What does it mean for the climate?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less