India-UK trade deal: Stay focused on the long-term prize
SummaryThe momentum in London-New Delhi ties is backed by business enthusiasm. With a free trade agreement (FTA) in place, let’s together unlock the full potential of a commercial relationship that’s on an upswing for good reason.
Trade agreements are never straightforward. But once agreed, the benefits between the two countries involved are hugely significant. At a time when the need for them is probably the greatest, the positive optics of an India-UK trade agreement cannot be underestimated.