India-UK trade deal: Stay focused on the long-term prize

Focus on the prize: The persistence and resilience exhibited by the negotiating teams of both countries deserves praise. Negotiating a trade deal is never easy, especially between two large and complex economies. Now that they’ve agreed, both governments should keep their eyes on the long-term prize. The momentum is real, the business appetite is strong and the potential gains are immense. With an agreement in place, we have an opportunity to unlock the full potential of UK-India trade, together. Let’s do it now.