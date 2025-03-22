The merchant who built Bombay: How David Sassoon shaped a global city
Summary
- Escaping persecution in Baghdad, David Sassoon arrived in Mumbai and built an empire of trade, philanthropy, and architecture. From opium and textiles to synagogues and schools, his influence still shapes the city—yet few remember his name.
Sassoon Docks, tucked away in the bustling heart of South Mumbai’s Colaba, is a living testament to the city’s maritime soul. Just a stone’s throw from the Gateway of India, it is more than a mere port—it is the fish-scented, beating heart of Mumbai, where history, hustle, and heritage converge in an unforgettable sensory symphony.