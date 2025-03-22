The merchant who built Bombay: How David Sassoon shaped a global city

If the docks were part of his commercial legacy, his architectural contributions were just as significant. The Mechanics’ Institute for adult technical education, the Sassoon Hospital in Pune, the David Sassoon Industrial and Reformatory Institution, Elphinstone High School, and the David Sassoon Library all bore his distinctive aesthetic—a blend of Victorian Gothic and Indo-Saracenic elements that became synonymous with Mumbai’s colonial-era architecture. His buildings weren’t just functional; they were statements of a cosmopolitan future, symbols of civic commitment and belonging, as historian Mustansir Dalvi notes.