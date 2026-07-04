David Yule: the Scottish businessman whose legacy survives in India

A hundred years ago, a modest office in Calcutta could influence the price of tea in London, finance a coal mine in Bengal, appoint the directors of a jute mill, insure a fleet of steamships and decide whether a new engineering unit should be built. That office belonged to Andrew Yule & Co., the managing agency that made David Yule, the man who ran it, arguably the most powerful businessman in British India.
A hundred years ago, a modest office in Calcutta could influence the price of tea in London, finance a coal mine in Bengal, appoint the directors of a jute mill, insure a fleet of steamships and decide whether a new engineering unit should be built. That office belonged to Andrew Yule & Co., the managing agency that made David Yule, the man who ran it, arguably the most powerful businessman in British India.
The entry on the Yule family in the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a biographical record of people who shaped British history, describes David as "arguably the most important businessman in India." The Times of London, in its 1928 obituary, called him one of the wealthiest men in the country, if not the wealthiest.
The entry on the Yule family in the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, a biographical record of people who shaped British history, describes David as "arguably the most important businessman in India." The Times of London, in its 1928 obituary, called him one of the wealthiest men in the country, if not the wealthiest.
Yet Yule himself is less remembered today than the managing agency system he perfected—a colonial business model that allowed a handful of merchant houses to dominate vast swathes of India's pre-Independence economy.
Empire begins
The Yule story began with David's uncle, Andrew, who founded the Calcutta trading firm in 1863 after arriving from Scotland. While Andrew laid the foundations, it was David who transformed a merchant house into the largest managing agency in the British Empire.
The Yules were not unique. Nineteenth-century Scotland produced a remarkable generation of imperial entrepreneurs who established firms such as Jardine Skinner, Gillanders Arbuthnot, Balmer Lawrie and Mackinnon Mackenzie in India.
At the centre of this network was Calcutta, where merchant houses that began by trading jute, indigo, tea and coal evolved into diversified financial organizations. David Yule mastered that transformation. He took charge after his uncle George Yule's death in the early 1890s and assumed sole control following Andrew's death in 1902.
Under him, Andrew Yule & Co. expanded rapidly. From being a trading firm, it managed 37 companies by 1913. By Independence, it had become one of Asia's largest business empires, overseeing 57 companies and employing around 86,000 people.
Business machine
Tea formed the bedrock of the group's business. Its plantations across Assam, the Dooars and Darjeeling cultivated, processed and exported tea to Europe. Several of those estates remain part of Andrew Yule today.
Around Calcutta, its jute mills supplied burlap and rope to global markets. The group also owned the Bengal Coal Company, fuelling railways and factories across eastern India, invested in cotton spinning when Bombay dominated the textile trade, financed insurance businesses, and managed a zamindari estate in Midnapore that developed roads, schools, hospitals, forestry and fisheries alongside agriculture.
This vast reach was possible because Yule did not need to own every company outright.
Under the managing agency system, firms such as Andrew Yule & Co. were appointed to manage legally separate companies on behalf of shareholders. The agency raised capital, appointed directors and senior executives, negotiated loans and handled day-to-day operations. In return, it earned a commission—typically a percentage of turnover or profits—regardless of how much equity it owned. A managing agent could therefore control several companies while holding only a small shareholding.
System ends
Critics argued that the system concentrated economic power in a handful of European firms, encouraged conflicts of interest and allowed agencies to earn commissions regardless of a company's financial health.
After Independence, the model was increasingly viewed as incompatible with India's vision of modern corporate governance. The Companies (Amendment) Act, 1969 abolished the managing agency system with effect from 1970.
By then, Andrew Yule & Co. itself was struggling. The government took control of the company in 1979. What followed was a history of repeated crises punctuated by brief recoveries.
Its latest financial performance reflected those challenges. For the year ended March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹19 crore, sharply wider than the previous year.
Enduring legacy
Back in Scotland, Yule's own family line appears to have disappeared. His only child, Gladys, never married and died childless in 1957. His baronetcy had already lapsed upon his death for want of a male heir.
The family fortune did not return to Scotland but passed into an English country estate, a film studio and an Arabian stud farm—all of which were dispersed within a generation. Today, there appear to be no descendants of the dynasty.
Yet Yule's legacy survives most visibly in India—in Yule House on Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarani (formerly Clive Row) in Kolkata's B.B.D. Bagh, in tea gardens that still trace their origins to his plantations, and in an engineering plant manufacturing transformers as part of a public sector enterprise.
Few businessmen have left behind a more improbable inheritance.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.