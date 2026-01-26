Our pitch at Davos this year: Why reliable India is a solid bet amid global uncertainty
In a world unsettled by geopolitical strain, trade fragmentation and AI-driven anxiety, India used the Davos stage to make a clear argument. The country has positioned itself as a dependable partner for economic progress at a time when predictability, trust and delivery are in short supply.
At a time when the world appears increasingly fragmented, anxious and unsure of its economic direction, India’s presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos carried a significance far beyond symbolism. As leaders and investors reshape supply chains for resilience and diversify trade links, they are directing capital allocations towards economies that offer stability, scale and policy predictability.