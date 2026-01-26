The contrast between the global mood and India’s message could not be sharper. Broadly, Davos discussions reflected concerns over a crumbling world order, tensions between the US and its European allies, and anxieties around the impact of AI on jobs and productivity. Political overhangs have been unmistakable, with geopolitics looming over social-media interventions. Against this backdrop, India’s narrative was refreshingly grounded: it was focused on solutions, scale and execution.