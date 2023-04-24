The US mustn’t forget lessons taught by its opioid epidemic

Policymakers are taking steps to try to keep xylazine out of other drugs. States where the drug has already wreaked havoc are trying to stem the influx by listing it as a controlled substance. Congress, meanwhile, is considering a federal classification that would in theory give regulators and law enforcement agencies more power to crack down on people possessing it and diverting it from veterinary use. Those efforts are helpful, but officials need to move faster to address not just supply, but treatment, too. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests overdose deaths from synthetic opioids declined in 2022 from their 2021 peak as states got a better handle on the opioid epidemic. We can’t let xylazine undermine that progress.