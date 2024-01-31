Dear Elon Musk, please keep the internet out of our brains

A lucky individual has become the first human to receive a brain implant from Neuralink, Elon Musk’s startup, marking a bold step towards being able to steer computers with our minds. The device, called Telepathy, is about the size of a quarter-dollar coin and was inserted with hundreds of wires and electrodes just under the skull. Its aim is to take “control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking," according to Elon Musk. All this sounds great, so long as the device doesn’t plug people’s brains into the time-sucking matrix of distraction that we call the internet. Far from enhancing our lives, that could prove a step too far in being ‘connected.’