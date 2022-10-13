Deaths in Gambia must push us to fix drug regulation

History is littered with examples of drug regulatory laws being rewritten after, rather than before, tragedies. Take the US, which saw several tragedies in the first half of the 20th century. Its Biologics Control Act, 1902, was enacted immediately after contaminated anti-sera and vaccines killed Americans. The Federal Food, Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1938, was enacted after the first mass DEG poisoning event that killed more than 100 Americans. The code of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) was brought in by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) after a manufacturing error at a pharma facility in 1941 led to the sale of contaminated drugs, killing more than 300 Americans. Europe, which was slow to learn from these lessons, faced the brunt of the thalidomide tragedy in 1961, which led to the birth of thousands of deformed babies. The drug was never sold in the US because of Francis Oldham Kelsey, an FDA official who blocked its approval due to lack of adequate safety data. Sometimes, all it takes is one bureaucrat with a sense of duty to prevent a tragedy.