Debt resolution framework: A balance of relief and rigour

In its circular on financial parameters, RBI has prescribed sector-specific thresholds for 26 key sectors. This is expected to bring in the required level of uniformity (and where relevant, also sector-specific calibration) and rigour in assessing the impact of covid on companies and preparing resolution plans. The central bank has prescribed five parameters that act as ceilings and floors, as the case may be, for lending institutions whilst preparing resolution plans. Such parameters will provide flexibility to borrowers as well as address the need for business sustainability in the near future, with lenders also free to stipulate other parameters in addition to the mandatory ones. The circular specifically recognizes the varying impact of the pandemic on different sectors and businesses, and lets lenders, at their discretion, adopt a graded approach—this could include classification of the impact on borrowers into mild, moderate and severe, as recommended by the Kamath Committee—based on the severity of the impact on borrowers, while preparing or implementing resolution plans. By way of example, the circular accords some leniency in the financial ratios to be prescribed for the aviation and tourism sectors in recognition of the deeper and perhaps longer term impact of the pandemic on these sectors on account of customer behaviour.