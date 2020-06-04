Opinion | Debtors need waivers that banks can’t afford

This is not to say that debtors seeking interest waivers do not have a good argument. Their finances were stretched thin by a lockdown imposed by the government, and they must wonder what purpose is served by debt merely being pushed into an uncertain future. If they cannot meet their obligations now, would they be able to meet them in September? Most would presumably need another loan to pay their deferred dues. In all, this perplexity shows the limits of relying on credit mechanisms to lend individuals and businesses help. As it happens, our economic revival plan expects loan disbursals to play a starring role. In the case of grants to micro, small and medium enterprises, the Centre offered to make good any losses suffered by banks. Perhaps the government could revise its stance on the moratorium to stump up some money to relieve other borrowers of some debt as well. This would widen its fiscal deficit further, but there may be no other way to make the current loan moratorium meaningful. A better way to prop up the economy, as Mint has been advocating, would be to impart a direct stimulus. Financial intermediaries in India have served public policy objectives before, but at significant cost to their efficiency. It may be time to rethink some aspects of our approach to the current economic crisis.