Debunking the notion: Why engineering studies in India are far from dead
Summary
- The resilience and adaptability of an engineering degree, far from being on its last legs, appear to be well-suited for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century
Here’s a quick question: What is common to former German chancellor Angela Merkel, British comedian Rowan ‘Mr Bean’ Atkinson, former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, supermodel Cindy Crawford, first man on the moon Neil Armstrong, India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, and Bloomberg founder and CEO and three-time New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg?