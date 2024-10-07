Opinion
Devolution of authority: The ideal way to fulfil people’s expectations
Summary
- Reducing the geographical distance between an activity and its funding, measurement and audit can improve government-service delivery. Giving local governments an effective voice to negotiate with state administrations will effect the transformation India needs.
India has about 25 million government employees, five million government school teachers, over two million police personnel and 25,000 judges at the district, high court and Supreme Court levels.
