Opinion
Decision to sell Adani Wilmar stake seals Adani Group’s shift to core infra
Summary
- The choice before the group was clear – remain in a high-volume, low-margin, hyper-competitive and volatile market, or free up money and mind space to focus on infrastructure
The Adani Group’s reported decision to exit its joint venture with the Singapore-based Wilmar Group marks a definitive inflection point in the history of India’s fastest-growing conglomerate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more