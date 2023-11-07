That great fall may be one of the reasons why the Adanis are looking to exit the FMCG space. Hindenburg’s revelations, which the Adani Group has consistently denied, caused a $153 billion meltdown in the market value of its companies. It also cast a shadow over dollar bonds issued by the group, with some lenders halting loans on the bonds. ESG concerns also caused JP Morgan to drop Adani stocks from its portfolio in the aftermath of the report. An Adani family firm sold shares worth $1.9 billion to GQG partners to raise cash.