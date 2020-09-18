Deck the clouds with the phosphine gas

Water is one. For life, as we denizens of Earth know it, at any rate, water is fundamental. So when we find evidence of water on other bodies in space, it intrigues us, because it suggests that life is possible there. For example, we have images of what looks like flowing water — or more accurately, the trails flowing water would leave behind — on Mars. Jupiter’s moon Europa, astronomers believe, has a huge subsurface ocean that contains up to three times as much water as the Earth does (see Giant steps are what you take walking to the moon, 11 July 2019). How do we know this? Among other things, the Hubble Space Telescope once photographed what look like enormous plumes of water vapour erupting off Europa’s surface. (Aside: spare a thought for photographing such water vapour, even enormous eruptions, with a telescope that’s 700 million km away).