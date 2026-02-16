Decline of the American empire? Why educational self-injury may turn out to be worse than financial
Alok Sheel 5 min read 16 Feb 2026, 02:08 pm IST
Summary
America’s gravest threat may not be China’s rise or dollar fatigue, but forces within that put its greatest advantage at risk—its university system, institutions and capacity for self-correction. Will this empire step back from the brink?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Even as US President Donald Trump imposes his will at home and abroad, there is talk about various stages of imperial decline and how the American Empire is now at one of its last few—fifth out of seven by one estimate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story