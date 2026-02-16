Is the steep rise in the price of gold over the last two decades a canary in the goldmine auguring the demise of the dollar as the top reserve currency? Since all currencies are linked to the dollar, this may augur the death knell of fiat currency per se. Currencies have had anchors all through history; fiat money has been around for only half a century. If printing money to finance huge deficits is akin to debasement, it is not just the dollar that’s at risk.