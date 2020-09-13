Decoding Operation Twist – the act of RBI during covid-19

With the declining economic conditions in India, the RBI wants to lower the long-term interest rates to stimulate the weak economy. However, the present, short-term rates are very low (in some cases it had moved below RBI’s reverse repo rate of 3.5%, which the market considers as an operative policy rate) as a surplus of liquidity has been chasing shorter-dated assets. Thus, the prevailing uncertainty and cross-border yield differentials increases the likelihood of arbitrageurs to convert domestic currency to gold and/or invest in high-yield and lucrative assets outside India. This results in outflow of gold and domestic currency from India to other attractive global markets. A proposed solution to check the outflow of Indian currency is to try to increase the short-term yields, while lowering the longer-term interest rates. The reason being that business investment and housing demand are primarily determined by longer-term interest rates, while cross-currency arbitrage is primarily determined by short-term interest rate differentials across countries. Therefore, if longer-term interest rates could be lowered without affecting short-term yields, the declining economy can be stimulated without worsening the outflow of gold and domestic currency. This justifies the motive behind the RBI’s worthwhile use of ‘Operation Twist’ mechanism to push up shorter-term interest rates, while pushing down long-term rates. Under Operation Twist, RBI conducted a bond-swapping programme under open market operations (OMOs). The central bank engaged in OMO sales to drain liquidity in the financial system and OMO purchases to infuse liquidity.