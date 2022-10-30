Dedicated policy attention could help services generate good jobs

How might jobs in long-term care by improved? MIT economist Paul Osterman suggests three overall strategies. First, the government can impose standards (for minimum wages, say). Second, policymakers can increase the Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates for care services to help boost wages. And third, direct-care workers’ productivity can be raised, which would make for better service, lower costs and higher pay. While the first two strategies might be useful, productivity enhancements ultimately are the most reliable source of better jobs. For that, Osterman suggests an approach that is analogous to Japanese automakers’ method of deploying new innovations in manufacturing. This entails a combination of investing in workers’ skills, granting them greater discretion and giving them more responsibility for the quality of service.